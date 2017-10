Oct 5 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* SEES ‍FOR H1 FY18 UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 US CENTS, 84% - 92% BELOW H1 FY17​

* SEES ‍ FOR H1 FY18 HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WILL BE BETWEEN 5 AND 6 US CENTS​

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR H1 FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE $2.99 BILLION​