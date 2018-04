April 25 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp:

* DATAWATCH ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $9.4 MILLION

* TOTAL BOOKINGS FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE $10.20 MILLION, A 2% INCREASE FROM $10.03 MILLION OF BOOKINGS RECORDED IN SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO