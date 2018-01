Jan 25 (Reuters) - Datawatch Corp:

* DATAWATCH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE $9.59 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $9.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* DATAWATCH - ‍TOTAL BOOKINGS FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 WERE $10.24 MILLION, AN 18% INCREASE FROM $8.65 MILLION OF BOOKINGS RECORDED IN SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: