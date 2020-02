BRIEF-Datron FY EBIT Down At EUR 3.9 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - DATRON AG:

* 3% DECLINE IN FY SALES TO EUR 53.79 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 55.7 MILLION)

* EXPECTS SALES IN FOLLOWING 1ST QUARTER 2020 IN RANGE OF APPROX. EUR 11.3 MILLION TO EUR 12.8 MILLION

* FY EBIT EUR 3.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 5.1 MILLION)

* DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE PLANNED (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 0.20 PER SHARE)

* FY EPS AT EUR 0.69 (AFTER A PREVIOUS YEAR’S VALUE OF EUR 0.87 PER SHARE)

* EXPECTS TO GENERATE EBIT FOR Q1 2020 ABOUT EUR -250 THOUSAND TO PLUS EUR 500 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: PLUS EUR 565 THOUSAND)