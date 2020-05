May 7 (Reuters) - DATRON AG:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 11.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 12.8 MILLION)

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR 153,000 (YEAR AGO EUR 565,000)

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE EUR 12.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 14.5 MILLION)

* FY FORECAST STILL NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE, IT SHOULD BE UPDATED LATER IN THE YEAR