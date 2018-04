BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Entertainment Reports Qtrly Total Revenues Of $304.9 Mln Versus $270.2 Mln

April 3 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc :

* Q4 REVENUE $304.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $304.8 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BILLION TO $1.24 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MILLION TO $110 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* SEES EBITDA OF $255 MILLION TO $275 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MILLION VERSUS $270.2 MILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: