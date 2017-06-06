BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q1 earnings per share $0.98

June 6 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc :
* Dave & Buster’s achieves record first quarter net income of $42.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 revenue $304.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.8 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.87 excluding items
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2017
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - board has authorized repurchase of an additional $100 million of company's common stock.
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - financial outlook for fiscal 2017, total revenues of $1.160 billion to $1.170 billion
* Dave & buster's entertainment inc - financial outlook for fiscal 2017, comparable store sales increase of 2 pct to 3 pct
* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - capital additions for fy17 are expected to be $166 million to $176 million (versus $156 million to $166 million previously)
* Fy revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S