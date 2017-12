BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q3 EPS $0.29

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc :

* DAVE & BUSTER’S ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND INTRODUCES A NEW SMALLER STORE FORMAT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q3 REVENUE $250 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $255.8 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES FELL 1.3 PERCENT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $1.148 BILLION TO $1.155 BILLION

* SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP 0.75 PERCENT

* SEES FY NET INCOME OF $110 MILLION TO $112 MILLION

* DAVE & BUSTER‘S - FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECT LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REVENUE, HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT TO LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN EBITDA

* DAVE & BUSTER‘S - ESTIMATE HURRICANES HAD UNFAVORABLE IMPACT OF ABOUT 50 BPS ON COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH IN QUARTER

* DAVE & BUSTER'S - ANNOUNCES NEW SMALLER STORE FORMAT OF 15,000 TO 20,000 SQUARE FEET TO CAPITALIZE ON DEMAND IN SMALLER MARKETS