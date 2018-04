April 10 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* DAVID GIBSON JOINS LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

* NEUTRAL EQUITY INVESTMENT STRATEGY IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC