BRIEF-David Horn Solomon Resigns As CEO Of Akari Therapeutics

May 11 (Reuters) - Akari Therapeutics PLC:

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON MAY 8, DAVID HORN SOLOMON, RESIGNED AS CEO AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS - ALSO EFFECTIVE ON MAY 8, BOARD APPOINTED CLIVE RICHARDSON TO SERVE AS INTERIM CEO

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - HORN SOLOMON’S RESIGNATION FOLLOWS THE RESULTS OF AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF AN INDEPENDENT LAW FIRM

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS PLC - INVESTIGATION REVEALED HORN SOLOMON INCURRED PERSONAL CHARGES ON CO’S CORPORATE CREDIT CARDS IN VIOLATION OF CO POLICY

* AKARI THERAPEUTICS - CO DOES NOT CONSIDER AMOUNTS CHARGED BY HORN SOLOMON ON CO'S CORPORATE CREDIT CARDS TO BE MATERIAL TO CO'S OPERATIONS