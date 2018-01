BRIEF-David Kanen Reports 5.3 Percent Stake In Bravo Brio Restaurant Group

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* DAVID L. KANEN REPORTS 5.3 PERCENT STAKE IN BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC AS OF JANUARY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* DAVID L. KANEN SAYS PURCHASED BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP‘S SHARES BASED ON DAVID L. KANEN ’S BELIEF THAT CO‘S SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE UNDERVALUED

* DAVID L. KANEN INTEND TO CONSIDER PLANS AND/OR MAKE PROPOSALS WITH RESPECT TO BRAVO BRIO‘S OPERATIONS, BOARD COMPOSITION, POTENTIAL STRATEGIC REVIEW

* DAVID L. KANEN - INTEND TO COMMUNICATE WITH BRAVO BRIO'S MANAGEMENT AND BOARD ABOUT A BROAD RANGE OF OPERATIONAL AND STRATEGIC MATTERS