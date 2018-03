BRIEF-David Kanen Says On March 23, Kanen Group Entered Into Letter Agreement With One Group Hospitality Regarding Composition Of Board

March 28 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc:

* DAVID KANEN SAYS ON MARCH 23, KANEN GROUP ENTERED INTO LETTER AGREEMENT WITH ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY REGARDING COMPOSITION OF BOARD - SEC FILING

* DAVID KANEN SAYS AS PER AGREEMENT, KANEN GROUP SHALL HAVE RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY BOARD WITH TERM EXPIRING IN 2020

* DAVID KANEN SAYS DURING STANDSTILL PERIOD, KANEN GROUP ALSO AGREED TO VOTE SHARES IN FAVOR OF ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY'S NOMINEES TO BOARD