BRIEF-David Martin resigns as Aegion Corp CFO

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp
* Aegion corporation announces CFO transition
* Aegion - effective November 18, 2017, David A. Martin has resigned his positions as executive vice president and chief financial officer of company
* Aegion Corp - David Morris has been appointed as company’s interim chief financial officer to serve until a permanent chief financial officer is hired
* Aegion Corp - intends to consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a permanent chief financial officer