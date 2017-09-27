BRIEF-David Nierenberg reports 8.3 pct stake in Houston Wire & Cable

Sept 27 (Reuters) - David Nierenberg:

* On September 26, sent a letter to Chairman and CEO of Houston Wire & Cable Co - SEC filing

* David Nierenberg reports 8.3 percent stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co as on September 26, 2017 - SEC filing‍​

* Believe securities of Houston Wire & Cable Co are “significantly undervalued and represent attractive investment opportunity​”

* May develop plans to implement potential changes in Houston Wire & Cable’s operations, management, board composition, ownership, among others‍​

* David Nierenberg previously owned a 6.5 Pct passive stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2k19JcC) Further company coverage: