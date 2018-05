BRIEF-David Winter Reports 9.9 Pct Stake In W. R. Grace & Co - SEC Filing

May 7 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PERCENT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 - SEC FILING

* DAVID WINTER - ACQUIRED SHARES OF W. R. GRACE IN THE BELIEF THAT THE SHARES ARE UNDERVALUED AND ARE AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT

* DAVID WINTER - MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE

* DAVID WINTER- POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY INCLUDE GOVERNANCE, BOARD COMPOSITION, MANAGEMENT, OPERATIONS, BUSINESS, ASSETS, AMONG OTHERS

* DAVID WINTER - POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS Source text: (bit.ly/2wllJMt) Further company coverage: