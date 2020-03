March 30 (Reuters) - David’s Bridal Inc :

* DAVID’S BRIDAL - EXTENDING CLOSURE OF ITS RETAIL LOCATIONS TO PUBLIC BEYOND APRIL 1 DATE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* DAVID’S BRIDAL - SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING SALARIES OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM & BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DAVID'S BRIDAL - IMPLEMENTING FURLOUGH PROGRAM THAT WILL AFFECT VAST MAJORITY OF STORE EMPLOYEES AND OVER 50% OF CORPORATE WORKFORCE