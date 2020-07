BRIEF-Davidson Kempner European Partners In Letter To Qiagen Says Believe Offer Of €39/Share From Thermo Fisher Scientific Is "Inadequate"

July 10 (Reuters) - Davidson Kempner European Partners:

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN PARTNERS SENDS LETTER TO QIAGEN NV

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN PARTNERS IN LETTER TO QIAGEN SAYS BELIEVE OFFER OF €39/SHARE FROM THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC IS “INADEQUATE”

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN PARTNERS IN LETTER TO QIAGEN SAYS QIAGEN BOARD SHOULD ISSUE AN ADVERSE RECOMMENDATION CHANGE

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN PARTNERS IN LETTER TO QIAGEN SAYS BELIEVE THE STANDALONE FAIR VALUE OF QIAGEN TO BE AROUND €50/SHARE

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN PARTNERS IN LETTER TO QIAGEN SAYS WILL NOT BE TENDERING SHARES INTO THE OFFER

* DAVIDSON KEMPNER EUROPEAN - URGE QIAGEN TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN CONSIDERING SUPPORT FOR REQUEST TO LOWER ACCEPTANCE CONDITION FROM THERMO FISHER Further company coverage: