April 26 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROVIDE STATEMENT ADDRESSING MOST RECENT PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT BY RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS LTD

* DAVIDSTEA INC - RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS LTD IS A HOLDER OF 46% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF DAVIDSTEA

* DAVIDSTEA INC - DAVIDSTEA BOARD IS “OPEN TO CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS WITH ALL SHAREHOLDERS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: