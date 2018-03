BRIEF-Davidstea Provides Further Update On Strategic Alternatives

March 27 (Reuters) - Davidstea Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON ITS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* DAVIDSTEA INC - BOARD WILL EVALUATE MERITS OF ANY STRATEGIC PROPOSAL RECEIVED

* DAVIDSTEA INC - LOOKS FORWARD TO NOMINATING A SLATE OF DIRECTORS

* DAVIDSTEA INC - RECEIVED FEEDBACK FROM OTHER SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS

* DAVIDSTEA INC - WILL EVALUATE MERITS OF ANY DIRECTOR DULY RECOMMENDED BY A SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY

* DAVIDSTEA INC - RESPONDED TO MOST RECENT PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS LTD

* DAVIDSTEA INC - RAINY DAY INVESTMENTS LTD IS A HOLDER OF 46% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF DAVIDSTEA