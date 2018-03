March 22 (Reuters) - DAVIDstea Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA PROVIDES STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES UPDATE

* DAVIDSTEA - ‍WILL REVIEW RDI’S PROPOSED BOARD SLATE AND INTERVIEW PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES WHO ARE UNKNOWN TO BOARD​

* DAVIDSTEA INC - ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CONSIDER PROPOSALS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* DAVIDSTEA INC - HAS NOT YET RECEIVED A PROPOSAL FROM RDI​

* DAVIDSTEA - PROPOSALS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES INCLUDING POTENTIAL RESTRUCTURING, MERGER, ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: