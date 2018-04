April 19 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.37

* IN QUARTER, E-COMMERCE SALES CONTINUED TO PERFORM WELL AND REGISTERED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH OVER Q4 OF FISCAL 2016

* ANTICIPATE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018 TO REMAIN “SOMEWHAT CHALLENGING” FOLLOWED BY A STRONGER SECOND HALF

* Q4 RESULTS INCLUDE AN IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF C$10.1 MILLION AND IMPACT FOR ONEROUS CONTRACTS OF C$13.5 MILLION