June 16 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION OF OPERATIONS BY COVID-19 AND RELATED MITIGATION EFFORTS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ABILITY TO PREPARE FORM 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2MYqelw) Further company coverage: