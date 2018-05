May 14 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS ON MAY 10, EMILIA DI RADDO, A MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, SENT A LETTER OF RESIGNATION TO CO’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS DI RADDO EXPRESSED DISAGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE IN COMPANY'S PROXY CIRCULAR FILED ON MAY 10, 2018 Source bit.ly/2ILt1Oe Further company coverage: