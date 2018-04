BRIEF-DAVIDsTEA Says Porchlight Equity Sent Letter To Co Highlighting Concerns With RDI’s Proposal Of Nominees

April 3 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA - ON MARCH 28, 2018, PORCHLIGHT EQUITY MANAGEMENT, EDGEPOINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT AND TDM ASSET MANAGEMENT SENT A LETTER TO CO’S BOARD

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS PORCHLIGHT’S LETTER WAS IN RESPONSE TO RDI’S RECENT PROPOSAL OF NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT DAVIDSTEA’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING

* DAVIDSTEA - PORCHLIGHT EQUITY MANAGEMENT, EDGEPOINT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, TDM ASSET MANAGEMENT ARE HOLDERS OF ABOUT 37% OF DTEA’S OUTSTANDING SHARES

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS PORCHLIGHT, EDGEPOINT, TDM HIGHLIGHTED 'SERIOUS CONCERNS' WITH RDI'S CURRENT APPROACH & PROPOSAL IN A LETTER TO BOARD