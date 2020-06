BRIEF-Davidstea Says There Is A Substantial Doubt About Ability To Continue As Going Concern Over Next 12 Months

June 16 (Reuters) - DAVIDsTEA Inc:

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS MANAGEMENT DETERMINED THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS DOUBT ABOUT ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING HOW WILL IMPLEMENT STRATEGIES RELATING TO RESTRUCTURING

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS AS OF JUNE 15, RECEIVED DEFAULT NOTICES FOR UNPAID RENTS FROM 37 LANDLORDS REPRESENTING 53 OF RETAIL STORES

* DAVIDSTEA SAYS ALSO RECEIVED RENT DEFERRAL NOTICES FROM 13 LANDLORDS REPRESENTING 60 OF RETAIL STORES - SEC FILING Source: (bit.ly/3d798fJ) Further company coverage: