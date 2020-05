May 26 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc:

* DAVITA INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $1.75 BILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* DAVITA INC - PRICING OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.75 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* DAVITA INC - 2030 NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100% OF THEIR FACE AMOUNT TO YIELD A 4.625% COUPON