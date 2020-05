DaVita Inc:

* DAVITA INC. ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $1.75 BILLION SENIOR NOTES

* DAVITA - COMMENCED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $1.75 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* DAVITA - INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF 2030 NOTES, WITH CASH , TO REDEEM ALL $1.75 BILLION OUTSTANDING OF 2024 NOTES