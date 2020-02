BRIEF-Davita Inc. Posts 4Th Quarter 2019 Results

Feb 10 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.86 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.899 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.92 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.66 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.86 PER SHARE

* DAVITA - QTRLY TOTAL U.S. DIALYSIS TREATMENTS WERE 7.7 MILLION/AVERAGE OF 96,744 TREATMENTS PER DAY, REPRESENTING PER DAY INCREASE OF 1.7% OVER Q4 2018

* SEES 2020 REVENUE $11,500 MILLION TO $11,700 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $700 MILLION TO $750 MILLION

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DAVITA INC. $5.75 TO $6.25

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.57, REVENUE VIEW $11.56 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES 2020 FREE CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $600 MILLION TO $800 MILLION