BRIEF-Davita Inc. Provides Commentary On COVID-19 Pandemic

April 13 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc:

* DAVITA INC. PROVIDES COMMENTARY ON THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DAVITA INC - SCREENING EVERY PERSON WHO ENTERS A DAVITA CENTER FOR SYMPTOMS AND EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

* DAVITA INC - RESTRICTING ENTRY TO ITS CLINICS TO ONLY PATIENTS AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

* DAVITA INC - FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY WERE NOT FELT UNTIL LATE INTO Q1

* DAVITA INC - DREW DOWN $500 MILLION FROM ITS AVAILABLE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN MARCH

* DAVITA INC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* DAVITA - SEES SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 FROM INCREASED COSTS, LOST REVENUE, INCREASE IN TREATMENT OF UNINSURED, MAY BE OFFSET BY CARES ACT PAYMENT

* DAVITA INC - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES INCREASED REVENUE FROM SUSPENSION OF 2% MEDICARE SEQUESTRATION FROM MAY 1, TO DEC 31, 2020 TO BE ABOUT $50 MILLION

* DAVITA- CO’S FUTURE RESULTS COULD VARY MATERIALLY FROM GUIDANCE CO PROVIDED

* DAVITA INC - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC INCLUDE LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER SALARY AND WAGE EXPENSE FROM INCREMENTAL HOURS AND OVERTIME

* DAVITA INC - POTENTIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC INCLUDE LIKELIHOOD OF INCREASED SUPPLY COSTS DUE TO ELEVATED DEMAND NATIONWIDE FOR PPE

* DAVITA INC - SEES LIKELIHOOD OF NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON REVENUE DUE TO LOWER TREATMENT VOLUMES FROM PATIENT HOSPITALIZATIONS, MISSED TREATMENTS, OR DEATHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: