BRIEF-Davita Inc Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.85 From Continuing Operations

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Davita Inc:

* 4TH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* DAVITA- IN QUARTER, RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH OTHER-THAN-TEMPORARY IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $280 MILLION ON INVESTMENT IN ASIA PACIFIC JOINT VENTURE

* ‍AS A RESULT OF RECENT U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, RECORDED A REDUCTION IN TAX EXPENSE OF $252 MILLION FOR QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31

* ‍STILL EXPECT OUR KIDNEY CARE CONSOLIDATED OPERATING INCOME FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.5 BILLION TO $1.6 BILLION​

* ‍EXPECT OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.4 BILLION TO $1.6 BILLION​

* TOTAL U.S. DIALYSIS TREATMENTS FOR Q4 WERE 7.2 MILLION OR 92,287 TREATMENTS PER DAY, REPRESENTING A PER DAY INCREASE OF 5.8% OVER Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $2.78 BILLION VERSUS $2.7 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $2.78 BILLION VERSUS $2.7 BILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.89 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S