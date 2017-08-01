FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Davita Q2 earnings per share $0.65
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Davita Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Davita Inc

* Davita Inc. 2nd quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davita Inc - total u.s. Dialysis treatments for q2 of 2017 were 7,035,894, or 90,204 treatments per day

* Davita Inc - still expect our consolidated operating cash flow guidance for 2017 to be in range of $1.750 billion to $1.950 billion

* Davita Inc - qtrly total net revenues $3,877 million versus. $3,718 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.