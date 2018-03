BRIEF-DaVita Received Second Request For Additional Information From U.S. FTC

March 13 (Reuters) - Davita Inc:

* DAVITA SAYS ON MARCH 12, RECEIVED SECOND REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION - SEC FILING

* DAVITA - ‍SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST​

* DAVITA - FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM

* DAVITA - CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2FNGgwE) Further company coverage: