May 3 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TOTAL U.S. DIALYSIS TREATMENTS FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE 7,174,026, OR 92,568 TREATMENTS PER DAY, A PER DAY INCREASE OF 4.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BILLION VERSUS. $2.63 BILLION