March 28 (Reuters) - Dawn Properties Ltd:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX $3.9 MILLION VERSUS $1.7 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 0.0112 US CENTS

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.0452 US CENTS