Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dawn Properties Ltd

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 0.0037‍​ CENTS

* HY REVENUE $2.3 MILLION ‍​VERSUS $1.9 MILLION

* RESOLVED NOT TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2fEboQB) Further company coverage: