BRIEF-Dawnrays Pharmaceutical notified that a director was charged for conspiracy to defraud

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dawnrays Pharmaceutical (Holdings) Ltd

* Notified that Choi Tat Ying Jacky, independent director, was charged as co-defendant for conspiracy to defraud

* As an independent non-executive director Choi Tat Ying Jacky is not involved in day to day operation of co

* Board confirms that charge against Choi Tat Ying Jacky is unrelated to business of group

* Choi charged for conspiracy to defraud between May 2012 and may 2013 when he was employed by hong kong mercantile exchange

* Board considers that charge has no material adverse impact on business and operations of group Source (bit.ly/2hYZiFF)