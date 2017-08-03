BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical Q2 loss per share $0.68

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dawson Geophysical Co

* Dawson Geophysical reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $30.47 million versus $28.09 million

* Dawson Geophysical -“while crew utilization is improving and bid activity is strengthening, we continue to operate in a difficult market environment”

* Dawson Geophysical - given market uncertainty, strategy remains to reduce costs, right size co, retain necessary staff to respond to any uptick in demand

* Dawson Geophysical says primary near term objective is to reduce and eliminate cash burn from balance sheet

* Dawson Geophysical says anticipate a continued reduced capital spending budget in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: