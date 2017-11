Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dawson Geophysical Co

* Dawson Geophysical reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $45.63 million versus $28.12 million

* Utilization in Canada is expected to increase to three to five crews through Q1 of 2018​

* During Q3, company retired its final remaining equipment note payable​