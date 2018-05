May 3 (Reuters) - Dawson Geophysical Co:

* DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES STOCK DIVIDEND

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 18 PERCENT TO $49.88 MILLION

* APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IN AMOUNT OF $10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: