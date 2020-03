March 3 (Reuters) - Daxor Corp:

* DAXOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $2.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

* DAXOR - AGREEMENTS WITH SEVERAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS FOR PURCHASE OF 140,352 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $14.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: