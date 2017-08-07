FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Daytona to acquire DIRTFREAK and PLUS for 497 mln yen
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 7, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Daytona to acquire DIRTFREAK and PLUS for 497 mln yen

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Daytona Corp

* Says it plans to acquire 64 percent stake (6,660 shares) in an Aichi-based firm DIRTFREAK on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in motorcycle and cycle related business

* Says it plans to acquire 3,750 shares of DIRTFREAK via stock swap and fully acquire DIRTFREAK on Oct. 3

* Says it plans to fully acquire an Aichi-based firm PLUS Co.LTD. on Oct. 2, which is mainly engaged in internet mail order business of two wheels aftermarket parts

* Says acquisition price is 497 million yen in total

* Says DIRTFREAK's shareholder (100 percent holding), an Aichi-based firm, will acquire 10.1 percent stake (237,375 shares) in the co and become co's second biggest shareholder, on Oct. 3

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1EQRDu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.