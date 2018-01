Jan 18 (Reuters) - India’s DB Corp Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO DEFER DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR NOW

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 781.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 1.18 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.27 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text -bit.ly/2rgH2Mx Further company coverage: