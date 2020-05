BRIEF-DBA Group FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 2.7 Mln

May 29 (Reuters) - DBA Group SpA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 219,023 YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 61.02 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPACT COVID19 EMERGENCY ON GROUP’S ACTIVITIES IN ITALY AND ABROAD IS LIMITED TO CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY LOCKDOWN MEASURES AND WHOSE INVESTMENTS HAVE SLOWED DOWN AND REVISED

* SO FAR, MANAGEMENT DOES NOT FORESEE MODIFICATION OF OBJECTIVES OF BUSINESS PLAN 2019-2023