BRIEF-DBA Group Says Its Subsidiaries Are Operating In Accordance With Covid-19 Containment Measures

March 18 (Reuters) - DBA Group SpA:

* SAYS ITS SUBSIDIARIES ARE OPERATING, IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES, THANKS TO USE OF TELEMATIC INFRASTRUCTURE, NATURE OF SERVICES OFFERED AND TO CHOICE TO OPERATE IN AGILE WORKING WHERE IT IS POSSIBLE

* GROUP’S OPERATION WAS LIMITED ONLY PARTIALLY BY THE CONTAINMENT MEASURES INTRODUCED BY THE AUTHORITIES OF THE COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES

* TO DATE THERE IS NO DELAYS OR INTERRUPTIONS FOR CUSTOMERS IN ANY STRATEGIC BUSINESS UNIT OF DBA PRO

* COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIPS HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED CONSTANTLY, OFFERS IN PIPELINE HAVE BEEN ISSUED

* TO DATE DBA GROUP’S FUNCTIONS HAVE MAINTAINED TO SUPPORT THE MANAGEMENT AND THE SUPPLIERS

* TOP MANAGEMENT HAS REPROGRAMMED OPERATING AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES FOR NEXT WEEKS

* TODAY OPEN OFFICES ARE 6 OUT OF 13 AND THE STAFF IS ACTIVE AT 91%: 83% IN SMART WORKING AND 8% IN THE OFFICES

* DECLINE IN DEMAND IN UE AS A RESULT OF THE ECONOMIC SHOCK CAUSED BY PANDEMIC COULD HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON THE EXPECTED BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)