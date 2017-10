Sept 12 (Reuters) - DBE Gurney Resources Bhd:

* Unit D.B.E. Poultry entered into memorandum of understanding with G.D.J. Co, for supply of poultry products to GDJ

* MOU not expected to have material effect on the earnings, net assets and gearing of DBE for the current FY

* MOU not expected to have material effect on the earnings, net assets and gearing of DBE for the current FY

* If MOU is formalised into supplier agreement, it is expected to generate about 10 million rgt in turnover for FY ending Dec. 31