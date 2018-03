March 9 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International Ab (Publ):

* CARRIES OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 10.3 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE IS SEK 1.65 PER SHARE.

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES TO TAKE PLACE FROM 20 MARCH 2018 UNTIL APRIL 5, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)