BRIEF-Dbs Group Holdings Ltd says Q3 net profit S$‍822​ million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd:

* Q3 net profit S$‍822​ million versus S$1.07 billion

* Q3 net interest margin ‍1.73​ percent versus 1.77 percent

* Q3 net interest income S$‍1.975 billion versus S$1.815​ billion

* As at 30 Sep 2017 NPL ratio ‍1.7​ percent versus 1.3 percent

* Qtrly net fee income rose 12% from a year ago to S$685 million​

* As at 30 Sep 2017 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ‍14.0​ percent versus 14.4 percent

* As at 30 Sep 2017 return on equity 7.1 percent