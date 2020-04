April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:

* FOR Q1, DECLARED INTERIM ONE-TIER TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 33 CENTS FOR EACH DBSH ORDINARY SHARE

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME S$2,482 MILLION VERSUS S$2,310 MILLION

* AS AT MARCH 31 2020, CET 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 13.9 %

* Q1 NET PROFIT DECLINED AS CO PRE-EMPTIVELY SET ASIDE FURTHER S$0.70 BILLION OF GENERAL ALLOWANCES FOR COVID-19 PANDEMIC RISKS

* WILL MAINTAIN SOLID BALANCE SHEET WITH AMPLE CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY & LOSS ALLOWANCE RESERVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: