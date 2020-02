BRIEF-DBS Group Holdings Says Pre-Virus, 2020 Outlook On Track To Previous Guidance

Feb 13 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd:

* PRE-VIRUS, 2020 OUTLOOK ON TRACK TO PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* IN FY20 ASSUMING VIRUS IS CONTROLLED BY SUMMER SEES REVENUE IMPACT OF AROUND 1-2%

* ASSUMING VIRUS IS CONTROLLED BY SUMMER, 2020 SP COULD RISE BY A FEW BASIS POINTS OF LOANS; GP PROVIDES CUSHION

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 6 MONTHS MORATORIUM ON PRINCIPAL REPAYMENT FOR SME PROPERTY LOANS IN SG AND HK

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 6 MONTHS MORATORIUM ON PRINCIPAL REPAYMENT FOR MORTGAGE LOANS FOR RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN SG