BRIEF-DBS Group posts quarterly net interest income of S$‍1.89​ bln

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dbs Group Holdings Ltd

* For first half of 2017, directors have declared an interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 33 cents for each dbsh ordinary share

* Qtrly net interest income S$‍1.888​ billion versus S$1.83 billion

* Q2 net profit S$1.140​ billion versus S$1.05 billion

* Qtrly net fee and commission income S$636 million versus s$628 million

* Q2 net interest margin ‍1.74​ percent versus 1.87 percent

* Qtrly return on equity 10.1 percent versus 10.1 percent

* Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ‍14.4​ percent versus 14.2 percent

* Q2 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio ‍14.4​ percent versus 14.2 percent

* Qtrly NPL ratio ‍1.5​ percent versus 1.1 percent a year ago